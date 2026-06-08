India's Supreme Court issues draft AI rules under Surya Kant

AI assists courts, cannot decide cases

AI can handle routine stuff like research, transcribing hearings, scheduling cases, and translating documents.

Accessibility tools (think chatbots or support for people with disabilities) are also good to go.

But AI won't be deciding cases or judging witness credibility — those jobs stay strictly human to avoid bias and keep things fair.

If you use AI in court filings, you have to say so up front, and you're responsible for any mistakes it makes.

Oversight bodies will keep an eye on how these tools are used across the judiciary.