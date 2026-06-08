India's Supreme Court issues draft AI rules under Surya Kant
India's Supreme Court just dropped draft regulations on using AI in the legal system, aiming to help judges and staff work smarter, without letting algorithms call the shots.
Released during the tenure of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, the plan covers all courts and tribunals, making sure AI stays an advisory tool and doesn't replace human judgment.
AI assists courts, cannot decide cases
AI can handle routine stuff like research, transcribing hearings, scheduling cases, and translating documents.
Accessibility tools (think chatbots or support for people with disabilities) are also good to go.
But AI won't be deciding cases or judging witness credibility — those jobs stay strictly human to avoid bias and keep things fair.
If you use AI in court filings, you have to say so up front, and you're responsible for any mistakes it makes.
Oversight bodies will keep an eye on how these tools are used across the judiciary.