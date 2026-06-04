India's Supreme Court issues draft rules for AI assisting judges
India's Supreme Court just rolled out draft rules for using AI in the judicial system.
The big message: AI is here to help judges, not replace them.
These guidelines, announced by the Supreme Court's AI Committee, focus on making court processes smoother without letting machines make any actual legal decisions.
SC limits AI to administrative support
AI will not be deciding cases, granting bail, or judging who is credible: those calls stay with humans.
Instead, it will handle things like managing cases, preparing transcripts, translating languages, and improving accessibility.
Risk scoring (like predicting reoffending or flight risk) is off-limits too.
The draft also makes sure all AI tools follow data protection laws and are designed to be fair and unbiased.
SC invites comments until June 20
Want your say? The Supreme Court is asking for public input on these draft rules until June 20.
All feedback will help shape the final guidelines.