India's Supreme Court overturns TPDDL billing for defunct Rithala plant
India
Big news for anyone paying an electricity bill: India's Supreme Court just said you can't be charged for power plants that aren't running anymore.
This decision overturns a 2025 ruling that let Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. (TPDDL) collect costs from its Rithala plant, even though it shut down back in 2018.
Court stresses consumer protection in billing
The court made it clear: you shouldn't have to pay for services you don't get.
They emphasized, "the object of enabling reasonable cost recovery for utilities must be weighed against and calibrated with paramount obligation to safeguard consumer interest."
It's a win for consumer rights and means regulators will have to keep companies in check when it comes to your electricity bills.