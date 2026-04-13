India's Supreme Court reconsiders temple management and women entering Sabarimala
The Supreme Court is back to discussing who should manage temples in India, in ongoing Sabarimala review hearings and petitions challenging the 2018 ruling.
Hindu organizations are upset that the government won't hand full control to religious groups.
This case also brings up the 2018 decision that let women enter Sabarimala temple, as judges now look at how much say individuals and religious communities should have under India's Constitution.
Tushar Mehta: state should not meddle
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says picking temple priests isn't just another government job: it needs real religious knowledge, so it should be left to faith groups.
He argues true secularism means the state shouldn't meddle in religion.
However the court decides, this will set ground rules for how much the government can get involved in religious traditions going forward, something that could shape how religion and law interact across India.