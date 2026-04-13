India's Supreme Court reconsiders temple management and women entering Sabarimala

Tushar Mehta: state should not meddle

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says picking temple priests isn't just another government job: it needs real religious knowledge, so it should be left to faith groups.

He argues true secularism means the state shouldn't meddle in religion.

However the court decides, this will set ground rules for how much the government can get involved in religious traditions going forward, something that could shape how religion and law interact across India.