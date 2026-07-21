India's Supreme Court rules schools cannot force Apaar IDs
Big news for students and parents: India's Supreme Court says schools can't force you to create Apaar IDs for your kids.
This affects nearly 24 crore students, and comes after worries about privacy, especially linking Aadhaar with Apaar.
The court made it clear: joining the Apaar scheme is totally up to you.
Supreme Court to match Orissa ruling
Senior Advocate Indira Jaising argued that storing academic data permanently could risk privacy.
She highlighted a recent Orissa High Court decision that pushed for real parental choice, not just consent forms with no opt-out.
Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud agreed that while Apaar has its benefits, participation must stay voluntary.
The Supreme Court plans to match its order with the Orissa High Court's ruling, so privacy protections will apply across India, and parents can decide what's best for their kids.