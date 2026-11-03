India's Supreme Court to hear Abhishek Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray cases
November 3 is shaping up to be a busy one: India's Supreme Court is set to hear some major cases, including Abhishek Banerjee's push for action against rebel MPs and Uddhav Thackeray's challenge over the Shiv Sena name and symbol.
All eyes are on these hearings as they could shake up political alliances.
BJP leads 2 marches across UP
It's not just about the courts: BJP leaders are leading Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao marches across Uttar Pradesh, with big names showing up in Lucknow and Bareilly.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be in Varanasi, while Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa will be in the National Capital Region.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hand out Diwali subsidies to boost festive spirits across the state.