Filibeck didn't just cheer on Rahul Gandhi. He openly said, "Rahul Gandhi has defended a simple principle on which every democracy rests; 'one person, one vote.' His campaign for clean and transparent voter rolls and the thousands who marched with him to Ramlila Maidan just two weeks ago remind us that democracy is not given. It is defended by people willing to stand up for it. ' Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod.' The Congress party built the democratic foundation of modern India," and praised Rahul Gandhi and referred to his campaign for clean and transparent electoral rolls.

His comments set off strong reactions: Gaurav Bhatia called it an "anti-Bharat Summit," while even some Italian politicians said Filibeck shouldn't have commented on another country's politics.