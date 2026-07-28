India's Supreme Court weighs new offense for digital arrest scams
India
The Supreme Court is wondering if digital arrest scams (where scammers pretend to be cops or judges and scare people into paying up) should get their own spot in the law books.
Chief Justice Surya Kant called these scams an offense against human dignity, not just money crimes, and the Supreme Court suggested that suspects' assets could be seized early on.
Attorney General says existing laws sufficient
India's top lawyer, the attorney general, thinks current laws are enough to handle these cases.
Still, with over 240,000 complaints, the court is taking it seriously.