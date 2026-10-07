India's 'Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' swiftly reaches 60L households

Thanks to greater digital integration, simplified approvals and a wider network of electricity distribution companies, the scheme has added 17,855.3 MW of solar power to the grid.

More than 20.7 lakh households now have zero electricity bills. More than ₹33,642 crore in subsidies have gone straight to users, making solar more affordable.

Plus, with over 2.5 lakh people trained and nearly 17 lakh new jobs expected in the sector, it's a win for both wallets and the planet.