India's tallest skyscraper coming up in Gurugram India Feb 20, 2026

Big news for Gurugram—Haryana has granted in-principle approval for what would be India's tallest building as part of the Global City project near Dwarka Expressway, though the proposal is still at the RFP stage and bidders and consultants are yet to be finalized.

Announced on February 20, 2026, this mega skyscraper will pack in offices, luxury homes, hotels, shopping zones, fun spaces, and even an observation deck with NCR views.