India's tallest skyscraper coming up in Gurugram
Big news for Gurugram—Haryana has granted in-principle approval for what would be India's tallest building as part of the Global City project near Dwarka Expressway, though the proposal is still at the RFP stage and bidders and consultants are yet to be finalized.
Announced on February 20, 2026, this mega skyscraper will pack in offices, luxury homes, hotels, shopping zones, fun spaces, and even an observation deck with NCR views.
Global City is designed to be super-connected and smart
Global City isn't just about height—it's designed to be super-connected and smart.
Think easy access to highways and the airport, loads of green space, digital perks everywhere, and a mix of work and play.
The government is even bringing in international experts to make sure everything meets top-notch safety and design standards.
Project will need aviation safety clearances
Since it's close to IGI Airport, there are hurdles like getting aviation safety clearances for the building's height and lighting.
But if all goes well, this project could bring fresh jobs, global companies, new hangout spots—and totally change how Gurugram looks on the map.