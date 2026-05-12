India's Tata to roll out 1st locally built C-295 early

Airbus $3.5 billion project replaces Avro

This $3.5 billion project with Airbus replaces the Air Force's old Avro planes, with 16 aircraft coming ready-made and 40 assembled in India.

India has also ordered 15 more C-295s for the Navy and the Coast Guard, plus a new MRO (maintenance) center is on the way, meaning more jobs, tech skills, and stronger defense at home.