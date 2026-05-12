India's Tata to roll out 1st locally built C-295 early
India
India's first locally built C-295 transport plane is about to roll out from Tata's plant in Vadodara, Gujarat, earlier than planned.
The facility, launched by Prime Minister Modi and Spain's Prime Minister Sanchez in 2024, marks a big step for India's Make in India push and ramps up local defense manufacturing.
Airbus $3.5 billion project replaces Avro
This $3.5 billion project with Airbus replaces the Air Force's old Avro planes, with 16 aircraft coming ready-made and 40 assembled in India.
India has also ordered 15 more C-295s for the Navy and the Coast Guard, plus a new MRO (maintenance) center is on the way, meaning more jobs, tech skills, and stronger defense at home.