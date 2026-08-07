India's technology ministry asks Meta to upgrade systems, fight deepfakes
India
India's technology ministry has asked Meta to upgrade its systems and submit a plan for fighting deepfakes, propaganda, and illegal content.
During a meeting with Meta's tech team, officials said the government asked for a compliance roadmap, algorithmic changes, stronger content moderation, data-localisation compliance, and coordination with QRTs.
Meta must outline moderation and compliance
Meta now has to outline exactly how it will improve content moderation.
The government also wants Meta to follow India's data rules and work closely with Quick Response Teams for faster detection and removal of flagged content like deepfake videos.
Officials say Meta should ramp up its tech safeguards and team up more effectively with agencies so harmful content does not go viral.