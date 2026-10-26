India's top 3 EC officials say SIR decisions were collective
India
The top three officials of India's Election Commission, Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, and Vivek Joshi, have told the Supreme Court there is no drama or infighting behind the scenes.
In a joint affidavit, they made it clear that all big decisions about updating voter lists (through the Special Intensive Revision, or SIR) in 2025 and 2026 were made together.
Commissioners push back before Supreme Court
This statement comes just before a Supreme Court hearing about how the SIR process was handled.
The commissioners are pushing back against rumors of internal conflict and legal challenges to their methods, saying they acted as a team.