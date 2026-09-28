India's top court urges rollout of packaged food warning labels

India's Supreme Court wants the government to stop stalling and finally roll out clear warning labels on packaged foods high in salt, sugar, or fat.

Justice J.B. Pardiwala called out the long wait, saying, "Why do you want to waste so much time when we are concerned about health issues?"

The plan is part of a bigger push to make food safer across India, including raids of eateries and shutting scores of restaurants and factories nationwide on grounds of hygiene lapses.