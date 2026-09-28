India's top court urges rollout of packaged food warning labels
India's Supreme Court wants the government to stop stalling and finally roll out clear warning labels on packaged foods high in salt, sugar, or fat.
Justice J.B. Pardiwala called out the long wait, saying, "Why do you want to waste so much time when we are concerned about health issues?"
The plan is part of a bigger push to make food safer across India, including raids of eateries and shutting scores of restaurants and factories nationwide on grounds of hygiene lapses.
Rules would use red hexagon labels
The new rules would put red hexagon labels right on the front of junk food packages so it's easy to spot unhealthy stuff at a glance.
There's also talk about banning junk food sales near schools, inspired by countries like Chile and Mexico.
Some in the food industry worry that red symbols might confuse shoppers, since red usually means nonvegetarian here, and want science-based standards for foods high in salt, sugar or fat.
The court isn't buying more delays though, so the rules themselves aren't expected to change soon!