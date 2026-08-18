India's top ministers travel to Singapore for 4th ISMR talks
India
India's top ministers are heading to Singapore this week for the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR).
The main agenda? Teaming up on trade, investment, advanced manufacturing, and digitalization, all part of making the partnership between the two countries even stronger.
Ministers to review projects, host roundtable
Launched in 2022, ISMR has already tackled topics like healthcare and skill development.
This time, leaders will review ongoing projects and look for fresh ways to collaborate.
Plus, there's a Business Roundtable where business leaders from both sides will connect, no surprise since Singapore is India's biggest trading partner in ASEAN and their trade hit $35.6 billion in financial year 2024-25.