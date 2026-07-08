India's top officials met over Kharif readiness amid El Nino

Agriculture Ministry launches 262-district backup plans

To tackle these challenges, the Agriculture Ministry has rolled out new backup plans for 262 at-risk districts.

ICAR shared fresh guidelines on handling El Nino risks, and teams will be tracking rain, crop progress, and water levels every week.

Plus, there are pushes to get more farmers covered under crop insurance and to make sure rural jobs, food prices, drinking water, and cattle fodder are all being looked after.