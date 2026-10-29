India's ULLAS rules grant academic-credit to student-teachers certifying 5-8 adults
India just rolled out fresh guidelines for its ULLAS adult literacy program, aiming to help more adults 15 and older who missed out on formal schooling.
The twist? Student teachers now need to help five to eight non-literate adults earn certification, and they'll get academic credits for their efforts, a win-win that's aligned with the National Education Policy 2020.
ULLAS mobilizes volunteers, clarifies local roles
ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) is all about making education accessible, with volunteers from colleges, youth groups like Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, and the National Service Scheme pitching in.
The program runs both online and offline so more people can join in.
New rules also make it clear how local authorities should pitch in, so everyone's on the same page about helping adults integrate into society and contribute to national development.