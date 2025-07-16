India's ultra long-range bomber targets global reach
India is building the Ultra Long Range Strike Aircraft (ULRA), a strategic bomber designed to hit targets over 12,000km away without stopping to refuel.
That's farther than America's latest B-21 Raider can go.
The project is still in its early design phase, with big names like DRDO and HAL leading the charge.
ULTRA to carry BrahMos-NG missiles, use stealth tech
The ULRA isn't just about long flights—it'll carry BrahMos-NG missiles and use stealth tech to dodge enemy radar.
This move gives India serious global reach and completes its nuclear triad, putting it in the same league as countries like the US, China, and Russia.
If all goes well, you might see a prototype flying between 2032 and 2035.
India is likely to develop new powerful engine
A powerful new engine—possibly based on American or Russian tech—is key to making this bomber work.
For now, India is focused on making its own mark in global airpower with the ULRA project.