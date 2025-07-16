India's ultra long-range bomber targets global reach

ULTRA to carry BrahMos-NG missiles, use stealth tech

The ULRA isn't just about long flights—it'll carry BrahMos-NG missiles and use stealth tech to dodge enemy radar.

This move gives India serious global reach and completes its nuclear triad, putting it in the same league as countries like the US, China, and Russia.

If all goes well, you might see a prototype flying between 2032 and 2035.