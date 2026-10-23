India's UN First Secretary Bhavika Mangalanandan criticizes Pakistan over minorities
At a recent U.N. meeting, India openly questioned Pakistan's record on protecting its minorities.
India's First Secretary to the UN, Bhavika Mangalanandan, pointed to the shrinking numbers of minorities in Pakistan and frequent cases of rights violations, saying, "In Pakistan, the number of minorities is shrinking, and their rights are regularly abused. A state that cannot ensure the safety of its own minorities has no standing to lecture India."
Mangalanandan cites forced conversions in Pakistan
Mangalanandan urged that human suffering shouldn't be turned into a political tool.
She highlighted ongoing concerns about forced conversions and marriages targeting Hindu and Christian communities in Pakistan, especially in Sindh, while also calling for a more impartial approach to reporting violations of religious freedom.