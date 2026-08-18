India's unemployment nudged to 5.1% while youth climbed to 15.6%
India
India's overall unemployment rate nudged down to 5.1% in July 2026, but things aren't looking up for young people: youth unemployment (ages 15 to 29) actually climbed to 15.6%.
This jump happened even though their labor force participation rate stayed about the same, and it follows in the wake of Gen Z protests across India last month.
Rural unemployment ticks up, urban improves
The latest data show that rural unemployment ticked up slightly while urban areas saw some improvement.
Female unemployment rose a bit to 5.4%, while male unemployment dipped to 5%.
This highlights ongoing challenges, especially for young people and those in rural areas.