India's unemployment steady 5.0% Sept 2026, urban participation 50.7%
India
India's unemployment rate stayed at 5.0% in September 2026, a small improvement from last year's 5.2%.
Urban labor force participation ticked up too, now at 50.7%, hinting that more people are looking for work or already working.
Urban women's participation rises to 25.9%
Urban women's labor force participation rose to 25.9%, a positive shift from August's 25.4%.
Their workforce participation also improved, but unemployment for urban women edged slightly higher to 9.2%.
On the flip side, joblessness among urban men dipped just a bit to 6%.
Nationally, more women are stepping into the workforce, with female participation up to 34.6% compared with last year.