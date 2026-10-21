India's Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announces plan for agrivoltaic policy
India is working on a new policy to let farmers grow crops and generate solar power on the same land.
Announced by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, around 30% of India's 160 million hectares of cropland has potential for agrivoltaic projects, a move that could help farmers earn more while also pushing the country toward greener energy goals.
Government to share agrivoltaic draft policy
The government will soon share a draft policy for feedback from states and the public.
States like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh together account for nearly 50% of India's estimated agrivoltaic potential.
While agrivoltaics can cost 25% to 30% more than regular solar setups, there are plans to scale up installations and cut expenses, possibly with help from Germany and under schemes such as PM KUSUM 2.0.