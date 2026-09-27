India's Vikram Misri meets US congressional team on SRIA sanctions
India
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri just met with a US congressional team to talk about a new US law (SRIA) that could hit countries, including India, with sanctions for buying Russian oil.
The talks also covered energy security and the future trajectory of the India-US relationship.
India raises energy security concerns
The SRIA law puts pressure on India to cut back on Russian oil, but India has raised concerns about the sanctions, including energy security.
Not everyone in the US agrees with the law either. Congressman Shri Thanedar spoke out against it, showing there's debate in Washington about balancing tough policies on Russia with keeping key partnerships like the one with India.