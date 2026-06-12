India's water reserves low as total storage stands at 28%

South and east reservoirs especially low

The monsoon arrived late and most of India saw little rain so far this June, making things worse for already thirsty regions.

Reservoirs in the south and east are especially low: Telangana is 15.5%, while Karnataka is 14%, while Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu hover around one-third full.

Meanwhile, central, northern, and some northeastern states have fared better.

The weather department says more rain is on the way soon, which could help, but for now, smart water use is more important than ever.