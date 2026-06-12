India's weather department forecasts 90% monsoon rainfall amid El Nino
India
India's weather department says this year's monsoon will likely be weaker than usual: expect about 90% of the normal rainfall from June to September.
El Nino has already kicked in over the Pacific and is set to get stronger, which usually means less rain for India.
The Indian Ocean Dipole (another weather factor) isn't expected to help much either.
India flags 197 districts, stocks seeds
The government has flagged 197 districts as especially at risk from El Nino's impact.
To help farmers out, they've prepared state-specific plans, stocked up on seeds, and launched the Khet Bachao Abhiyan campaign to reach out to farmers.
India has already seen so authorities are keeping a close eye on things as the season unfolds.