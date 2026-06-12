India's weather department forecasts 90% monsoon rainfall amid El Nino India Jun 12, 2026

India's weather department says this year's monsoon will likely be weaker than usual: expect about 90% of the normal rainfall from June to September.

El Nino has already kicked in over the Pacific and is set to get stronger, which usually means less rain for India.

The Indian Ocean Dipole (another weather factor) isn't expected to help much either.