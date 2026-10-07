India's weather department says El Nino will strengthen, warmer winter
India
India's weather department says El Nino is set to get stronger this year, which means many parts of the country can expect a warmer winter than usual.
The recent monsoon was already weak, leaving water levels low and crops damaged, raising concerns for farmers as the Rabi season approaches.
RBI warns weather risks, raises forecast
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has pointed out that these climate shifts could push up prices for everyday essentials, since crop production might take another hit.
Even with these challenges, the RBI has nudged its GDP growth forecast up to 7.1% for 2026-27, but warns that unpredictable weather could keep things tricky for both agriculture and the economy.