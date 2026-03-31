India's West Asia plan steadies fuel and protects Indians abroad

India cuts fuel prices, repatriates citizens

Petrol and diesel just got ₹10 per liter cheaper, while new export duties on diesel and jet fuel are keeping supplies local.

Refineries are running full tilt, over 50 lakh LPG cylinders go out daily, and extra kerosene is being supplied to avoid shortages.

On top of that, nearly 5.7 lakh Indians have been brought back from affected areas, and PM Modi is talking with world leaders to push for peace in the region.