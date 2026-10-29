IndiGo, Air India, Akasa extend Saudi suspensions amid airspace restrictions

IndiGo flights are off until November 14; Air India and Air India Express have paused Riyadh and Dammam routes until November 7.

Akasa is set to halt Jeddah flights until November 10 and ground its Riyadh route through November 30.

International airlines like Lufthansa, KLM, British Airways, and more have also suspended their Saudi routes for now.

If you still need to travel between India and Saudi Arabia soon, only a few options remain, mainly through Saudi carriers or Flynas, so keep checking for updates before booking anything.