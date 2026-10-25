IndiGo, Air India Group to shift major operations to NMIA

Big change coming for Mumbai flyers: IndiGo and the Air India Group are shifting major operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) starting December 2026, with IndiGo's NMIA network reaching 12 destinations between February and July 2027 and the Air India Group's transition expected to be completed by the Northern Summer 2027 season.

The main goal? To ease crowding at the current Mumbai airport (CSMIA) and make room for more international flights.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has been working with the airline to put the required infrastructure in place.