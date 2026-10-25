IndiGo, Air India Group to shift major operations to NMIA
Big change coming for Mumbai flyers: IndiGo and the Air India Group are shifting major operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) starting December 2026, with IndiGo's NMIA network reaching 12 destinations between February and July 2027 and the Air India Group's transition expected to be completed by the Northern Summer 2027 season.
The main goal? To ease crowding at the current Mumbai airport (CSMIA) and make room for more international flights.
Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has been working with the airline to put the required infrastructure in place.
IndiGo moves 12 routes to NMIA
IndiGo will move 12 international routes, including Bahrain and Jakarta, to NMIA, plus add a daily service to Kathmandu.
Air India Group will start moving its Kuwait and Oman flights from January 2027, with services to Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Doha, Muscat and Sharjah switched over by the Northern Summer 2027 season.
Don't worry, Air India will still keep some slots at CSMIA while Terminal 1's facelift finishes in 2030.
More destinations, less hassle.