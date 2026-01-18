IndiGo and Akasa Air flights hit by bomb hoax, all safe
India
On Sunday, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bagdogra had to make an emergency landing in Lucknow after a bomb threat note was found in the toilet.
IndiGo said all 222 passengers on board were safe, and security teams later confirmed it was a false alarm.
Multiple flight scares, but no real danger
Separately, an Akasa Air flight from Bengaluru to Ayodhya also received a bomb threat but landed safely with all 173 passengers unharmed—again, nothing suspicious was found.
Authorities say these hoax threats are becoming more common; Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed serious concern and promised strict action against those responsible.