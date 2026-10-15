IndiGo and Akasa Air suspend Saudi routes after Houthi-linked attacks

IndiGo's cancelations cover flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 24, 2026, and Akasa Air's suspension is for Riyadh until October 24, 2026 and Jeddah until October 21, 2026, because of rising tensions in the region.

The airlines say this is about keeping everyone safe after recent attacks linked to the Iran-backed Houthi group.

If you booked a ticket, you'll get updates directly from the airline.