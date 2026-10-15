IndiGo and Akasa Air suspend Saudi routes after Houthi-linked attacks
India
IndiGo's cancelations cover flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 24, 2026, and Akasa Air's suspension is for Riyadh until October 24, 2026 and Jeddah until October 21, 2026, because of rising tensions in the region.
The airlines say this is about keeping everyone safe after recent attacks linked to the Iran-backed Houthi group.
If you booked a ticket, you'll get updates directly from the airline.
Akasa Air offers refunds or rebooking
If your flight got canceled, Akasa Air passengers can either get a full refund within a week or move their trip to another date for free.
Both airlines are watching the situation closely and say passenger safety comes first.