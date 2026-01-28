IndiGo cancels Central Asia flights till February 11 amid Iran tensions
IndiGo has extended its flight cancelations to Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent, and Baku through February 11, 2026.
The airline is steering clear of Iranian airspace due to ongoing tensions, putting passenger and crew safety first.
These changes began earlier in January (previous cancelations were in effect until January 28, 2026) and have left travelers—including students and business folks—stuck or needing new plans.
Why does it matter?
If you or someone you know was planning to fly this route, here's the deal: IndiGo's planes can't take a longer path around Iran because of fuel limits.
That means no quick reroutes—just full-on cancelations for now.
Affected passengers can rebook or get a refund through IndiGo's portal (goindigo.in/plan-b.html), so at least there's an easy way to sort things out while the airline figures out next steps.