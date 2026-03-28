Engine failure forces IndiGo flight to land at Delhi

Safe landing

Flightradar24 confirms flight 6E 579 landing

The aircraft, identified as flight 6E 579, landed safely at the airport around 10:59am. This was confirmed by data from the flight tracking website Flightradar24. The fire department received information about the emergency landing at 10:54 AM and immediately dispatched fire tenders, it added. The incident has been reported. Further details about the incident are awaited.