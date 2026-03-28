Engine failure forces IndiGo flight to land at Delhi
What's the story
An IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam to Delhi made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday. The incident was triggered by an engine failure on the aircraft, which was a Boeing 737 carrying 160 passengers. A full emergency was declared at the airport around 10:39am, according to sources, The Indian Express reported.
Safe landing
Flightradar24 confirms flight 6E 579 landing
The aircraft, identified as flight 6E 579, landed safely at the airport around 10:59am. This was confirmed by data from the flight tracking website Flightradar24. The fire department received information about the emergency landing at 10:54 AM and immediately dispatched fire tenders, it added. The incident has been reported. Further details about the incident are awaited.