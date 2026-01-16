IndiGo flight delayed after pilot hits duty limit—Passengers frustrated
An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Krabi was stuck on the ground for over three hours Thursday morning, after the pilot refused to operate and IndiGo cited crew duty time limitations as one of several reasons for the delay.
The 4:05am flight took off several hours later, landing nearly three hours late.
Passengers lose patience, some cross the line
The long wait left travelers upset—one asked, "What about our plans we've made?" in a now-viral video, while another kicked an emergency exit door out of frustration.
Two passengers were removed and handed to security after things got heated.
Why did this happen?
IndiGo said the delay was due to a late incoming plane, air traffic congestion, and strict rules on crew working hours.
They served snacks and drinks during the wait.
This is just one example of how airline safety regulations can clash with real-world travel headaches—especially in India's busy skies.