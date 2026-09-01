Goa-Delhi IndiGo flight returns after mid-air engine issue
What's the story
An IndiGo flight from Goa to Delhi was forced to return to Goa due to an issue with one of its engines. Flight 6E 2102 took off at 9:16am from Goa but had to turn back when an issue with one of its engines was detected. The aircraft, flying at an altitude of around 14,000 feet over southern Maharashtra's coast, made a precautionary landing on Runway 28 at approximately 9:51am.
Safe return
Passengers deboarded safely
The flight was safely parked at Stand 6, and the full emergency was lifted by Air Traffic Control (ATC) at 10:03am.
All passengers were deboarded safely and taken to the boarding area.
The incident highlights the importance of aviation safety, as technical issues often lead to precautionary landings.
Further details on the engine problem are yet to be disclosed.
Rescheduled departure
Flight delayed until 3:30pm
The flight's new departure time for Delhi is 3:30pm subject to aircraft clearance and operational requirements.
The incident comes at a time when there is increased scrutiny on aviation safety, with technical issues during flights often leading to precautionary landings.
Further details regarding the nature of the reported engine issue are awaited.