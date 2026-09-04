IndiGo flight from Navi Mumbai hits pole at Srinagar Airport
India
An IndiGo flight from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar accidentally hit a parking guidance pole while moving to its bay at Srinagar Airport on Friday morning.
The good news: it happened around 9:02am and everyone on board was fine.
Passengers and crew disembarked safely
IndiGo made sure all passengers and crew were safe: no one was hurt, and everyone got off the plane using stairs without any trouble.
The incident didn't mess with other flights either; operations stayed normal.
Authorities are now looking into what caused the mishap.