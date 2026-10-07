IndiGo flight hit by lightning at 17,000ft lands in Lucknow
India
An IndiGo flight from Patna to Ahmedabad got hit by lightning midair on Wednesday, damaging the plane's front section at 17,000 feet.
Thankfully, the pilots managed a safe landing in Lucknow ahead of schedule.
All 104 passengers and six crew members walked away just fine.
Plane grounded and IndiGo arranges replacement
After landing, the plane was grounded for a technical check and will not fly again until it is cleared as safe.
IndiGo quickly arranged another aircraft so everyone could continue to Ahmedabad with minimal delay.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been notified about the incident.