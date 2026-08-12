IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after engine failure
What's the story
An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Chennai declared a full emergency on Tuesday night after developing a left engine inoperative condition. The aircraft, carrying 224 people, alerted air traffic control around 11:29pm. "A Full Emergency was declared at 2329 IST for flight 6E-723, operating from Kolkata (CCU) to Chennai (MAA), due to a left engine inoperative condition. The aircraft was expected to arrive at 2337 HRS, with the scheduled time of arrival being 2330 HRS," the Chennai Airport Authority said.
Emergency protocols
Emergency response protocol activated at Chennai airport
In response to the engine snag, Chennai Airport activated its emergency response protocol.
Fire tenders, medical teams, and other emergency personnel were stationed at the airport as a precautionary measure.
The aircraft landed safely on Runway 25 at 11:37pm IST with all passengers unharmed.
The full emergency was lifted at 11:47pm, and all operations at the airport returned to normal.
Post-landing actions
Probe ordered into incident
After landing, engineers inspected the aircraft and found it to be unairworthy due to the technical problem. The aircraft was then moved to a remote parking bay for necessary repairs and inspections.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed probe into this incident, which will look into engine failure, oil leak, and adherence to emergency protocols by crew and airport authorities.