IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Chennai for critical passenger
An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Chennai had to land early on Saturday morning after a passenger suddenly got severe chest pain.
The plane, carrying 170 people, touched down in Chennai at 6:50 am—well before its scheduled time—so the passenger could get urgent medical help.
Crew alerted pilot, requested priority landing
As soon as things got serious, the crew alerted the pilot, who asked for priority landing.
Chennai Airport cleared the way, and medical teams were ready on arrival to rush the passenger to a nearby hospital.
Similar incident last month
Just last month, another IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa had an engine failure mid-air and was safely diverted to Mumbai.
Thankfully, everyone landed safe both times—reminding us how important quick teamwork is during emergencies.