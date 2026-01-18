IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Lucknow after bomb threat
India
An IndiGo flight heading from Delhi to Bagdogra had to make an emergency landing in Lucknow on Sunday morning after a note saying "Plane mein bomb" was found in the lavatory.
Air Traffic Control received information about the threat, and the plane landed safely at 9:17am.
What happened next
The flight had 238 people, including eight infants and seven crew members.
After landing, security teams moved the plane to an isolation bay and the BDS and CISF conducted a thorough search.