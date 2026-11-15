IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Pune after technical glitch

After confirming that everything was in order, the aircraft landed safely at 9:04am.

After landing, three fire-fighting vehicles and two ambulances escorted the aircraft to Bay No. 7.

ATC withdrew the Full Emergency at 9:10am after confirming that the aircraft was safe.

An aerobridge was connected to allow all passengers and crew members to deboard safely.

IndiGo is also arranging an alternate aircraft from Bengaluru to Pune for the affected passengers' onward journey to Guwahati.