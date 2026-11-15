IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Pune after technical glitch
What's the story
An IndiGo flight from Pune to Guwahati made an emergency landing at Pune Airport on Sunday morning. The incident occurred after the aircraft's landing gear failed to retract post-take-off. The flight, 6E 0623 (VT-IZE), was carrying 192 people, including passengers and crew members. It landed safely at 9:04am with no injuries reported.
Flight details
IAF declared full emergency at Pune airport
The pilot notified Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the aircraft's landing gear had not retracted after takeoff and was still in the extended position.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) then declared a Full Emergency at Pune Airport.
Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke said, "Fire services, ambulance services and other emergency response teams were placed on high alert to ensure the safety of passengers and crew."
Post-landing actions
Passengers to be flown to Guwahati in alternate aircraft
After confirming that everything was in order, the aircraft landed safely at 9:04am.
After landing, three fire-fighting vehicles and two ambulances escorted the aircraft to Bay No. 7.
ATC withdrew the Full Emergency at 9:10am after confirming that the aircraft was safe.
An aerobridge was connected to allow all passengers and crew members to deboard safely.
IndiGo is also arranging an alternate aircraft from Bengaluru to Pune for the affected passengers' onward journey to Guwahati.