IndiGo flight with 210 onboard lands safely in Mumbai
India
On Friday morning, an IndiGo flight with over 210 people on board had a landing gear lever issue while landing at Mumbai airport.
The pilots calmly switched from auto to manual controls and landed the plane safely—no injuries, just a bit of extra teamwork.
Backup systems and pilot training really work
It's a solid reminder that backup systems and pilot training really work—even when tech fails.
Routine checks fixed things up quickly, and the plane was back in action after a short delay.
IndiGo said it was a 'minor technical snag' and that the pilots followed standard operating procedures, it's reassuring to see protocols doing their job, especially since the incident was resolved quickly.