IndiGo flights 6E 5248 and 6E 969 diverted to Hyderabad
India
On Saturday night, two IndiGo flights headed for Visakhapatnam had to make an unexpected stop in Hyderabad because of rough weather at their destination.
Flights 6E 5248 from Navi Mumbai and 6E 969 from Bengaluru were rerouted, with airport officials confirming the diversions were purely due to safety concerns.
IndiGo flights departed for Visakhapatnam
Once the skies cleared, both flights continued on to Visakhapatnam: 6E 5248 took off again at 11:41pm and 6E 969 followed at 12:16am.
Despite the hiccup, an RGIA official said the two IndiGo flights were diverted to Hyderabad because of bad weather and later departed for Visakhapatnam at 11:41pm and 12:16am.