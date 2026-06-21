IndiGo flights 6E 5248 and 6E 969 diverted to Hyderabad

IndiGo flights departed for Visakhapatnam

Once the skies cleared, both flights continued on to Visakhapatnam: 6E 5248 took off again at 11:41pm and 6E 969 followed at 12:16am.

Despite the hiccup, an RGIA official said the two IndiGo flights were diverted to Hyderabad because of bad weather and later departed for Visakhapatnam at 11:41pm and 12:16am.