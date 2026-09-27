IndiGo Guwahati Bengaluru flight suffers tail strike at Kempegowda Airport
India
An IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Bengaluru had a tail strike while landing at Kempegowda International Airport.
The plane had to circle back after its first approach, and then its tail touched the runway during the second try.
Luckily, all passengers got off safely and no one was hurt.
IndiGo replacement plane prevents Coimbatore delays
IndiGo brought in a replacement plane right away so travelers heading from Bengaluru to Coimbatore did not face any delays.
Airport operations stayed normal, with no impact on other flights.
An investigation is now underway to figure out what went wrong.