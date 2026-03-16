IndiGo hands out ₹163.92cr in travel coupons after December cancelations

How to claim your vouchers

The aviation regulator, DGCA, says all refunds for the December 3-5 cancelations are now done.

If your IndiGo flight was canceled or delayed by more than three hours between December 3 and December 5, 2025, you may be eligible to claim two ₹5,000 vouchers (valid for 12 months) via the airline's dedicated webpage.

Still, some passengers were reported to be waiting about 82-84 days after the early-December disruptions (as of February 25, 2026).