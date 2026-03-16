IndiGo hands out ₹163.92cr in travel coupons after December cancelations
IndiGo handed out about ₹163.92 crore in travel coupons after a wave of flight cancelations hit in early December 2025.
The main reason? New pilot work rules meant fewer pilots were available, leading to a sudden shortage and lots of grounded flights.
How to claim your vouchers
The aviation regulator, DGCA, says all refunds for the December 3-5 cancelations are now done.
If your IndiGo flight was canceled or delayed by more than three hours between December 3 and December 5, 2025, you may be eligible to claim two ₹5,000 vouchers (valid for 12 months) via the airline's dedicated webpage.
Still, some passengers were reported to be waiting about 82-84 days after the early-December disruptions (as of February 25, 2026).
Airline has hired more than 246 pilots since then
With a cancelation rate of about 9.65%, nearly unprecedented for the airline, IndiGo has paid out extra compensation and hired more than 246 pilots while cutting back on flights by 10%.
Even so, not everyone is happy, as delays in getting vouchers continue to frustrate some travelers.