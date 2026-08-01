IndiGo Hyderabad flight aborts Chennai landing after suspected bird strike
An IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Chennai had to pull off a go-around on Friday afternoon because of a suspected bird strike.
Just as the plane was about to land at Chennai Airport, air traffic control, or ATC, told the pilot to abort landing after another arriving flight reported the issue.
The move was all about keeping things safe.
Flight landed safely, runway inspected
After circling for a bit, the IndiGo flight landed safely at 3:45pm.
The Airports Authority of India said this precaution let them inspect the runway to ensure that the runway and associated movement area were safe for continued aircraft operations.
Former minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who was on board, posted on X, explaining that ATC's call helped avoid trouble:
"The go-around procedure is one where a flight attempts to land, but again climbs up, circles and subsequently lands safely," an official said.