IndiGo issues advisory for Middle East flights amid rising tensions
India
IndiGo just dropped a travel advisory for anyone flying to or from the Middle East, thanks to rising tensions in the region.
The airline says it's keeping a close eye on things and is talking with authorities nonstop.
"The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our highest priority," IndiGo shared.
IndiGo: check status, no changes announced
If you've got plans to fly, IndiGo recommends checking its flight status page and following its official social media for updates.
IndiGo did not announce any specific changes to its flight schedule.