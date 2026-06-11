IndiGo Mumbai to Kannur flight lands after bomb threat note
India
An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kannur got everyone on edge Wednesday when crew found a note in the bathroom trash, which looked like a bomb threat.
The plane landed safely around 3.20pm and was quickly moved to an isolation bay while authorities were alerted.
Search clears plane false alarm
Bomb and dog squads searched the aircraft thoroughly, but nothing suspicious turned up.
It was just a false alarm, but the quick response showed how seriously safety is taken.
Once everything was checked out, airport operations went back to normal.