IndiGo passenger's viral plea urges 'Cockroach Janta Party' protest support
India
A video of a passenger on an IndiGo flight encouraging people to join the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has taken off online.
He thanked fellow travelers for their support and invited anyone interested to drop by the peaceful demonstration, as the on-screen text said, "There is no social anxiety when you're speaking for your country."
Passenger offers help, wins Instagram praise
Standing in the aisle, he offered help with accommodation or transport for anyone and urged everyone to get involved.
His heartfelt message: "I would really appreciate it if you could take some time to visit Jantar Mantar for the peaceful protest and support our country as well," struck a chord.
Instagram users responded warmly with comments like "Bravo!" and "Respect, bro."