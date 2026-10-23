IndiGo pauses flights to 4 Saudi cities amid security concerns
IndiGo has paused flights to the four Saudi Arabian cities due to ongoing security worries.
Flights to Riyadh are suspended until October 31, while trips to Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah are off until October 27.
Akasa Air and Air India have also canceled several flights as the situation unfolds.
Airlines offer refunds and rescheduling
If your plans are affected, you are not left hanging: IndiGo is notifying affected passengers and offering refunds or rescheduling without additional costs.
The airline says passenger safety comes first and it is keeping a close watch on things with authorities.
Akasa Air is offering a full refund or rescheduling at no additional cost, while Air India and Air India Express are offering a one-time complimentary date change for eligible passengers with confirmed bookings issued on or before October 15, for travel between October 9 and October 25, subject to applicable conditions.