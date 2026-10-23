IndiGo pauses flights to 4 Saudi cities amid security concerns

If your plans are affected, you are not left hanging: IndiGo is notifying affected passengers and offering refunds or rescheduling without additional costs.

The airline says passenger safety comes first and it is keeping a close watch on things with authorities.

Akasa Air is offering a full refund or rescheduling at no additional cost, while Air India and Air India Express are offering a one-time complimentary date change for eligible passengers with confirmed bookings issued on or before October 15, for travel between October 9 and October 25, subject to applicable conditions.